LeoVegas recruits Avshalom Lazar as Chief Compliance & Legal Officer

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LeoVegas is strengthening its Group Management team with the recruitment of Avshalom Lazar as Chief Compliance & Legal Officer (CCLO). Avshalom served most recently as Group Head of Legal and Compliance for Fortuna Entertainment Group and will assume his new position in April 2019.

The role, which is based in Malta, also includes all contacts with authorities and licensors as well as developing and leading the daily work in this area of responsibility. Avshalom Lazar has plus 10 years of experience in the gambling industry, with a solid experience of gaming related law and legal conditions within regulated markets. Prior the role at Fortuna Entertainment Group, Avshalom served as Head of Regulatory Affairs and Group Compliance Officer for 888 Holdings. Avshalom thus strengthens Group Management with very relevant knowledge about the industry as a whole and an understanding of and experience in the higher demands that are placed on companies in regulated markets.

"I'm delighted to join LeoVegas. The gambling regulatory and compliance environment is undergoing significant changes in the last few years, posing challenges, but equally so opportunities for leading operators in the industry. I'm confident that together with LeoVegas management we would strengthen the company's strategy even further while ensuring we act responsible with growth in focus," says Avshalom Lazar.

"For LeoVegas it is of utmost importance to be at the forefront when it comes to compliance. Guidelines and requirements must be implemented at the same time as we keep our focus on the customer and their gaming experience. Managing compliance effectively is a competitive advantage for operators and it contributes to long term sustainable growth. In view of development of the industry, I am very pleased that we managed to recruit Avshalom. He is an experienced senior executive with a proven track record in the gambling industry." comments Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO.

When Sweden becomes a regulated market January 1 2019 approximately 60% of LeoVegas revenues will be generated from regulated markets.

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, President and CEO: +46-(0)-8-410-367-66, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com

Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance: +46-73-512-07-20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is the premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a number of local brands in the UK. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/leovegas-recruits-avshalom-lazar-as-chief-compliance---legal-officer,c2703510

The following files are available for download: