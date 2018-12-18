Chinese polysilicon maker Daqo New Energy today announced it has raised its production capacity to 30,000 MT, with a further 5,000 to follow within six months, and 35,000 on top of that by the end of March 2020.Chinese polysilicon giant Daqo New Energy's plan to relentlessly bear down on the price of the raw material for PV panels passed another milestone today, with news that the latest phase of its production ramp up is operating at full capacity and ahead of schedule. The completion of Phase 3B of the Chongqing-based company's strategy takes its production capacity up to 30,000 MT, and also ...

