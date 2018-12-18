Skitude, the world's largest apps community of digitally-connected snow sport lovers, with over a million users, has launched a premium version of its popular profile. Skitude apps are available for Android and Apple devices, and the premium upgrade offers the option to see your day's skiing/boarding as an interactive 3D map, a speed 'heat map' or by statistical analysis of descents, slopes and distances covered. There is also Apple Watch compatibility, so your smartphone battery won't be dead by lunchtime, as can often be the case with tracking apps.

Premium also offers 3D maps and advanced statistics for over 2,500 resorts worldwide, with real time information on slope conditions and whether runs are open. There are 'points of interest', webcams and a wealth of other useful information to help you make the most of your time on the slopes.

Skitude's many features include an alert facility that logs your exact location to the emergency services in case of an accident. Users can connect with each other to share photos and location information, as well as their skiing or snowboarding statistics.

Back at base you can synchronise your stats to the Skitude community to join a global competition, with leader board and prizes with the Challenges. There are also specific domain competitions (with prizes such as ski passes or a range of ski equipment) for skiers and boarders of all skill levels.

To download the main app, search for Skitude on the Apple or Google play stores, or find your destination app in: https://www.skitude.com/en/skitude-apps

More info: www.skitude.com

About Skitude

Skitude is available in many apps for iPhone and Android and designed for winter sports fans whose purpose is to transform their experiences. The app network has already been used by more than one million users, recording their activity in more than 800 resorts in 40 different countries.

Applications compatible with Skitude make up the world's largest ski app network and provide live information on resorts around the world, with tools to enable users to record their activity on the slopes and also win prizes.

The applications provide real-time skiing information from around the world, including the features of each resort, snow conditions, weather forecasts, etc. In addition, they enable users to organize getaways, buy and renew ski passes, obtain discounts, book accommodation etc…

