TDC A/S: DKT Holdings ApS: DKT Finance ApS announces the completion of its asset disposition offer





Copenhagen, 18 December 2018: DKT Finance ApS (the "Issuer") announces today the successful completion of the asset disposition offer (the "Offer") previously announced on November 12, 2018 in connection with the completion of the divestment of Get AS by TDC A/S. The Issuer has accepted and purchased €270,000 in aggregate principal amount of euro-denominated 7.000% Senior Notes due 2023 and $200,000 in aggregate principal amount of dollar-denominated 9.375% Senior Notes due 2023.







For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Group Investor Relations, on +45 6663 7680 orinvestorrelations@tdc.dk.

