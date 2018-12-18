MoonX Technologies Ltd.: Reinventing Digital Assets Trading with Colocation Services

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2018 / MoonX becomes the first digital asset trading platform in the world to offer colocation services.

Technology has offered mankind with some of the most scalable solutions to everyday problems. From ecological conservation to narrowing down the gaps in connectivity, the imminent role of technology in the smart functioning of industries is beyond expression. Today, stock exchange platforms have evolved into a phase where top market players are constantly on the lookout for a differentiating factor. However, a comparison of traditional stock exchanges to digital asset trading platforms would hollow out the latter by a large scale.

The investment market situation underwent a drastic change when stock exchanges like ICE, NYSE, CME, etc. started to offer colocation services. On the contrary, the digital assets space is yet to recover from the obstacles hampering the quality of trade and trading opportunities - latency and non-liquidity being right on top. Being the fastest trading system, it is only natural that MoonX is the first to introduce colocation services in the digital assets trading realm - to reduce the latency further caused by telecom providers - with an aim to optimize the trading capabilities of institutions and investors with a larger trading volume. This means, seamless connectivity between cryptocurrency markets and the global community of traders with the broadest of data sources and highly secure trading venues.

As stated by Colin Duggin, Ex-Director of TP ICAP (the largest trading desk in the world) 'the idea of cross-asset trading was a figment of the imagination until recently due to the technological bottlenecks and the non-existence of the programmable currencies. This crystallizes tangible trading opportunities and liquidity.' When asked about his views on MoonX, Colin said, 'MoonX's ambition to bring exchange grade technology solutions with cross-asset pricing ability enables the evolution of sophisticated products from a crypto-base is visionary. This pioneering business approach, coupled with integrity and security of a full exchange architecture, creates a venue to meet the evolutionary needs of institutional and hedge fund participants.'

With enterprise-grade data centers across the globe, MoonX offers a comprehensive suite of colocation services which would structurally be flexible, modular and scalable to meet the needs of businesses. MoonX has hired safe-facility to house the data centers and its impenetrability is ensured by AI surveillance and physical checks. The data centers of MoonX would offer open racks, cages and private suites for institutions that require advanced security features. Inter-rack cabling, cross-connect, storage space, staging room, and meeting rooms are some of the added features.

When interviewed, Dr. Nithin Palavalli, CEO & founder of MoonX stated, 'Anything which is looking at long-term sustainability and growth has to have real-world applications. Traditional stock exchanges have evolved over the past few years and today we offer the same colocation with digital assets. What's noteworthy is the trading mechanism of MoonX which translates the essence of an open economy into its truest form.'

At present, MoonX is the only exchange in the world to have the implication engine within the matching engine which gives an unprecedented advantage in terms of deterministic pricing to the nth order derivative. On MoonX, traders transact by mining Moon Money, the native coin on the exchange. Members are also given voting rights on various decisions required for building the future of the exchange. After the recent policy upgrade, MoonX has started offering security tokens which add to the rigidity of their business model.

MoonX invites applications from institutional grade financial organizations and high-frequency traders for colocation services.

