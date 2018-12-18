DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: LIFE IS STRANGE 2 EPISODE 2 TO RELEASE JANUARY 24

Experience a live action sequence depicting a key moment in Life is Strange 2

December 18, 2018. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games and SQUARE ENIX® are excited to announce the release date for the second episode of the all-new five-episode season from Square Enix External Studios and Michel Koch and Raoul Barbet's Life is Strange team at DONTNOD Entertainment.

Life is Strange™ 2 Episode 2: "Rules', will release on January 24th, 2019, on XBOX ONE®, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC.

Gonzalo Martin, the voice of Sean Diaz, stars in a live-action visualization of a pivotal moment on the brothers' journey in Life is Strange 2.

See the live-action trailer and get a first glimpse of Life is Strange 2 Episode 2 here: https://youtu.be/ubj1JrrkRTc

Sean and Daniel's story continues in Episode 2. On the run from the police following a tragic incident in Seattle and the manifestation of a strange supernatural power, Sean and Daniel Diaz continue their journey into the winter months. As the two brothers struggle against the cold, Daniel gets increasingly ill. Sean decides that they must take the risk and make their way to their distant grandparent's house to recover and seek shelter.

There, they encounter next-door neighbour Chris Eriksen, a young boy who believes he has powers eerily similar to Daniel's, and they come face to face with his superhero alter ego, Captain Spirit.

As Daniel and Chris are becoming fast friends, it's up to Sean to make sure Daniel follows a set of rules they agreed on for his power: Never in public. Never talk about it. Run from danger.

Can Daniel successfully hide the truth from the people around them, will the temptation to explore the immense power within him be too much, or will he break the rules in a time of need?

"After the excellent start of episode 1 of Life is Strange 2 with a rating of over 80 on Metacritic, superior to the first episode of the first season, we are very confident about the success of the franchise and look forward to unveiling this second episode. All teams are motivated to continue the virtuous dynamic of the Life is Strange adventure", said Oskar Guilbert, DONTNOD President and CEO.

"Life is Strange 2 got off to a strong start, but the best is yet to come. Episode 2 is going to be a great moment for this season" said Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios. "Previous seasons have both had a point that was just, "that moment', that captivated fans from all over the world, and we feel like this will be the one for Life is Strange 2."

"The reaction to Episode 1 has been fantastic and it has been great to read all the comments and feedback from players" said Michel Koch and Raoul Barbet, Co-Creators of Life is Strange 2. "So many people are falling in love with Sean and Daniel, and we've only just begun their journey. There's so much more to come in Life is Strange 2."

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (Life is Strange), action (Remember Me) and RPG (Vampyr). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

About Square Enix External Studios

Square Enix External Studios is a London based development and publishing group that works with top development studios across the world, establishing new intellectual properties and developing new franchises within the umbrella of Square Enix Holdings. Square Enix External Studios have been responsible for multiple games including the Just Cause® and Life is Strange® series, as well as titles such as Batman: Arkham Asylum® and Sleeping Dogs®.

About Square Enix Ltd.

Square Enix Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content in Europe and other PAL territories as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix Ltd. also has a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 142 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 76 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 67 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Ltd. is a London-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.

