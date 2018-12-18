Teleperformance's Digital Boardroom for financial performance management is named best-in-class by SAP

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, has won first prize in the Innovation category of the SAP Quality Awards 2018 in France. The award recognizes the Group's successful deployment of SAP Digital Boardroom, a cloud-hosted digital platform that uses dynamic, interactive tools to consolidate, centralize and display financial indicators in real-time.

Competing projects were judged on the basis of the ten SAP Quality Principles, with Teleperformance rewarded for its lead in the deployment of high-end digital solutions, generating added value.

Commenting on this performance, Teleperformance Deputy Chief Financial Officer Christine Ernult said: "SAP Digital Boardroom is an extremely valuable financial management tool for our executive, regional and sales teams. Its smart analytics features have enabled us to vastly improve our response times and decision-making processes. We've put a lot of enthusiasm into the project and are delighted to have won this award."

Olivier Rigaudy, Teleperformance Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Group Chief Financial Officer added: "I too am very proud of everyone on the team who contributed to the success of this project and to this Gold award, which serves to recognize Teleperformance's excellence and capacity for innovation."

"Teleperformance is now equipped with one of the best innovations from SAP, the Digital Boardroom. Static reports are replaced by on-the-fly financial data with touch screen access; an innovation that gives executive committees real-time insights into their group's financial data. I would like to thank Teleperformance's finance department for its collaboration during the iterative design and implementation phases," said Gilles Bovis, Quality Director, SAP France.

ABOUT THE SAP QUALITY AWARDS

First awarded over a decade ago, the SAP Quality Awards celebrate and recognize customers who have excelled in the implementation of their SAP software solutions by adopting SAP's ten quality principles upstream and throughout their project. In 2018, twelve companies in France won distinctions in four categories Fast Delivery, Business Transformation, SAP CONCUR Cloud Innovation and Innovation for the secure, fast-track implementation of their project in line with industry standards and with maximum return on investment.

As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best. 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Its end-to-end suite of applications and services enable more than 413,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group's 300,000 employees, spread across nearly 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 $1.13).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

