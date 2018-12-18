Regulatory News:

As a leading IT company, the trust of its customers and their satisfaction are central to Prodware's (Paris:ALPRO) strategic development. A strategy that has paid off twofold today.

First, Prodware was awarded ScoreFact certification for its Sage FRP 1000cloud solution, confirming the central role that customer satisfaction has in the Group's development strategy. ScoreFact is an independent body that developed the SF-SRS standard and qualitatively assesses IT solution service providers.

The results of the audit that ScoreFact conducted of around fifty active Prodware customers focusing on Sage FRP 1000cloud highlight the long-established qualities that the Prodware group has: technical expertise, the ability to achieve targeted results and a focus on customer satisfaction.

Then, Prodware was presented with an award by Sage for the best growth of 2018 as part of the last stage of the Sage Partner Sessions. Prodware posted a 36% increase in Sage FRP 1000cloud sales compared with 2017.

"It goes without saying that we are very honoured to have received this double award. We are particularly pleased to have been awarded ScoreFact certification since Prodware is the first Sage company to receive it for Sage FRP1000cloud. As far as the award we have been given by Sage is concerned, it recognises the fantastic work that our teams have accomplished", says Thierry Delhommais Sage Director at Prodware.

"We are proud to be working hand-in-hand with Prodware which provides our Sage Business Cloud solutions with genuine added value. We would like to congratulate this key partner which has won a number of noteworthy calls for tenders on Sage FRP 1000cloud. It has demonstrated, via its business expertise, its ability to support companies in their digital transformations", says Guillaume Hoffmann - Director of Indirect Sales.

About Prodware

Emboldened by three decades of solid experience and know-how in the field of IT innovation we have always thrived on delivering value and expertise to our customers worldwide. Whether enabling ambitious Cloud strategies, artificial intelligence driven decision-making tools or IoT applications, Prodware keeps paving the way to innovation.

Prodware has embraced technology advances and breakthroughs helping companies step into the future by building the business models of tomorrow across the manufacturing, retail distribution, professional services and finance verticals.

The Prodware group is a global company with regional offices in 15 countries with close to 1300 employees generating 168 M€ in annual revenue in 2017. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for the FCPI investment fund and the PEA/PME share savings plan.

More information: www.prodware-group.com

EURONEXT GROWTH (formerly ALTERNEXT)

ISIN FR0010313486 ALPRO FTSE 972 IT services

Prodware is FCPI-eligible A responsible company, Prodware is a member of the Global Compact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181218005635/en/

Contacts:

PRODWARE

Stéphane Conrard

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)9 79 99 90 00

investisseurs@prodware.fr

PRESS

Gilles Broquelet

CAP VALUE

Tel.: +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01

gbroquelet@capvalue.fr