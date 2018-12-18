The two companies will develop innovative distribution strategies on the African continent.

Press Release December 18th 2018

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI), the world's second largest wine and spirits' company present in 13 African countries, and Jumia, the leading e-commerce player on the continent, today announced the strengthening of their partnership. In this context, Pernod Ricard will invest into Jumia, thus becoming a strategic shareholder.

Pernod Ricard will share its deep knowledge about consumer and physical distribution networks in Africa, while Jumia will bring forward its digital, logistics and payment platforms. This funding from Pernod Ricard positions Jumia to consolidate its regional leadership, and will allow Pernod Ricard to benefit from new opportunities to distribute its products online on the continent.

"We are very proud to welcome Pernod Ricard as a new strategic partner of Jumia. This investment is an acknowledgement of the growth and innovation that Jumia has achieved since 2012", said Sacha Poignonnec and Jérémy Hodara, co-CEOs of Jumia.

As outlined by Gilles Bogaert, Pernod Ricard's EMEA LATAM CEO, "Pernod Ricard has made Africa its new frontier, as shown by the successive openings of subsidiaries over the last few years. Our strategy is consumer-oriented and we strive to transform to strenghten our growth in this very promising continent. Jumia is a partner of choice as digital and e-commerce represent real strategic accelerators in this Region for us

"Our business relationship with Jumia traces back to 2016 with the successful launch of Jumia-Party, Jumia's e-commerce platform based on the catching idea 'We deliver. You Party', and centered on consumption moments. This innovation has experienced solid growth in cities such as Lagos, Nairobi and Accra. With this reinforced strategic partnership, Pernod Ricard will be able to offer its large portfolio of Premium brands to a greater number of consumers in Africa", stated Paul-Robert Bouhier, President of Pernod Ricard Sub Saharan Africa.

In addition to its online services platform, Jumia also operates a restaurant delivery platform, Jumia Food, as well as a hotel booking platform, Jumia Travel, which together represent around 25 000 establishments in Africa. Pernod Ricard will be able to rely on this network to develop the presence of its brands in the out-of-home segment.

Lazard acted as financial advisor to Jumia on this transaction.

About Jumia

Our mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to consumers, while helping businesses grow as they use our platform to reach and serve consumers.

Jumia is the leading pan-African e-commerce platform active in six regions, 14 countries. Our platform consists of our marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, our logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and our payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on our platform in selected markets.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's second largest wine and spirits company, with consolidated revenue of 8,987 million euros in FY18. Created in 1975 from the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has grown both internally and through acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard has one of the most prestigious brands in the sector: Absolut vodka, Pastis Ricard, Ballantine's Scotch Whiskeys, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet, Irish Whiskey Jameson, Martell cognac, Rum Havana Club, Beefeater gin, Kahlúa and Malibu liqueurs, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes as well as Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Graffigna and Kenwood wines. The Group has approximately 18,900 employees and is supported by a decentralized organization, made up of 6 "Brand Companies" and 86 "Market Companies" present in each key market. The Group is strongly involved in a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. The strategy and ambitions of Pernod Ricard are based on 3 key values that guide its development: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and strong ethical sense.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Mnemo: RI, ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

