UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Tour Ariane office building

Paris, Amsterdam, December 18, 2018

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Tour Ariane office building

Further to an agreement entered into in October 2018, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces the completion of the disposal of the Tour Ariane office building, located in the heart of La Défense business district (Paris region), to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC. The Net Disposal Price of the transaction is €464.9 Mn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Samuel Warwood

Maarten Otte

+33 1 76 77 58 02

Maarten.otte@urw.com (mailto:Maarten.otte@urw.com)

Media Relations

Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie

+33 1 76 77 57 94

Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com (mailto:Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com)

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at €63.7 Bn as at June 30, 2018, of which 86% in retail, 8% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 1% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 97 shopping centres, including 56 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on 2 continents and in 13 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events, and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 3,700 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. The Group has the largest development pipeline in the industry, worth €12.5 Bn.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor's and from an A2 rating from Moody's.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

(http://www.urw.com/)Visit our Media Library at https://www.mediacentre.urw.com (https://mediacentre.urw.com/)





20181218 URW PR - Tour Ariane Closing (http://hugin.info/136618/R/2229365/875798.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE via Globenewswire

