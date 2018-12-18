INDIGO GROUP (ex GROUPE INFRA PARK): Pursuant to its GOAL 2025 plan, INDIGO Group launches a strategic review to accelerate the development of its Mobility and Digital Solutions division

INDIGO Group's MDS (Mobility and Digital Solutions) division, which includes among others OPnGO (digital parking platform) and INDIGO®weel (dockless, self-service, and shared soft mobility solutions), has experienced very fast growth since its launch. Building on this success, the Group has initiated a strategic review of the various options that can accelerate the development of MDS, including the search for new financial and/or strategic partners. The Group has mandated the investment bank Drake Star Partners for this purpose.

Mobility and Digital Solutions: a division in full expansion

This initiative confirms the Group's ambition to position itself as a leader in digital and shared mobility through its two digital flagship brands: OPnGO, launched in June 2016, and INDIGO®weel launched in December 2017.

For their development these smart city solutions fully benefit from the strengths of INDIGO Group: a unique geographical coverage at a global level, a dense local presence offering infrastructures ideally located in city centers, a relation of trust with local authorities and an innovation strategy focused on customer experience.

Two main players in the mobility of tomorrow

OPnGO is a digital parking platform offering access to a wide range of street parking solutions, in public and shared car parks, including the car parks of INDIGO Group. OPnGO integrates mobile payment for on-street parking, automatic access to car parks thanks to plate recognition, booking in public and private car parks as well as services to facilitate customer journey, especially valet services. OPnGO thus meets the current needs of drivers, communities, parking operators, and parking owners while preparing the mobility of tomorrow. Today, the service is present in 185 cities, aggregates more than 270,000 places and counts more than 180,000 active users.

INDIGO®weel offers, on the same platform, dockless self-service soft mobility solutions for the public, in partnership with local authorities. INDIGO®weel already provides self-service mechanical bicycles and scooters in 7 cities in France.

In 2019, INDIGO®weel will strengthen its presence in France and several European cities by completing its existing fleet with mechanical bicycles, electric bicycles, electric scooters and electric cars. INDIGO®weel has been also developing a universal battery compatible with its electric fleet, which will significantly reduce operating costs related to charging. In the long term, this universal battery will be available in charging stations in strategic locations in city centers, especially in the car parks of INDIGO Group.

About Indigo Group

Indigo Group, holding about 100% of Indigo Infra, OPnGO and INDIGO®weel, is a key global player in car parking and urban mobility, that manages more than 5 600 car parks, 3 000 km of on-street parking, 2.3 million parking spaces and related services in 10 different countries. In 2017, Indigo Group revenues and EBITDA amounted to €897.5 million and €310.0 million respectively (Global Proportionate figures).

Indigo Group is indirectly held at approximately 49.2% by investment funds managed by Ardian, 49.2% by Crédit Agricole Assurances, and the remainder by the employees and management of the Group.

www.group-indigo.com

