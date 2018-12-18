Global Cannabis Partnership Welcomes First European Member: Hanway Associates

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UK-based consulting firm joins growing international social responsibility organization

The Global Cannabis Partnership (GCP) today announced its first European member: Hanway Associates. Hanway Associates joins dozens of like-minded organizations who have joined the GCP as new markets continue to open their doors to legalized, adult-use recreational cannabis. The addition of Hanway Associates brings the total GCP membership to 32.

Hanway Associates are a London, UK-based consultancy focusing on cannabis research, corporate advisory, communications and events. They help clients understand the regulatory and business environment across emerging cannabis markets.

"We're thrilled to have an organization of Hanway Associates calibre join the GCP," says Kim Wilson, Executive Director. "Their deep expertise and experience in the cannabis industry in the UK and broader European markets will be a valuable asset as the GCP expands its presence beyond North America and into the emerging EU cannabis market."

Alastair Moore, Co-Founder and COO of Hanway Associates says, "We are delighted to be part of the Global Cannabis Partnership. The nascent European industry is growing rapidly, but it is essential that it continues to develop responsibly and sustainably. Hanway are proud to work with the GCP to demonstrate this industry's crucial role in delivering positive social change."

Hanway Associates will be spearheading a GCP European launch event in London, UK during European Cannabis Week, June 22-29, 2019, where attendees will represent the political, charitable and media sectors.

As jurisdictions worldwide begin legalizing cannabis - including in South America, in some U.S. states and in Canada, Luxembourg is making headlines as the first European country to announce the legalization of recreational cannabis. The groundbreaking political and economic repercussions are anticipated to be significant. Luxembourg borders France, Belgium and Germany; the world will be watching as these countries react to the new adult-use cannabis industry in the neighbouring country.

"On behalf of the Founding Members of the GCP, we'd like to welcome Hanway Associates as a new Member," says Lara Wood, Chair of the GCP Advisory Board. Wood is GM of Cannabis NB, the Lead Founding Member of the GCP. "We look forward to having them at the table to provide EU-specific insight as the global cannabis supply chain continues to grow."

The GCP is working with two of its Founding Members, PwC Canada and McCarthy Tétrault, to establish itself as a non-profit legal entity, and finalize a governance structure led by a board of directors. The development of the Responsible Cannabis Framework, a worldwide social responsibility standard, is near completion and will be launched in 2019.

The GCP is the first of its kind in the growing global cannabis industry and mirrors successful initiatives in other industry sectors, such as alcohol, gaming, pharmaceuticals and forestry. Not an advocacy or lobby group, the GCP is a partnership of like-minded organizations who want to raise the bar with respect to social responsibility for the cannabis industry. Founding Members and Members represent a cross-section of organizations that play - or will play - a role in the legal, adult-use recreational cannabis supply chain. A full list of Founding Members and Members can be found at globalcannabispartnership.com

For information about joining the GCP, contact Kim Wilson, Executive Director at 506.646.9960 or kim@globalcannabispartnership.com

About the Global Cannabis Partnership:

Founded by Revolution Strategy, the Global Cannabis Partnership (GCP) is a collaboration of leaders in the government-sanctioned, adult-use recreational cannabis industry. With representation from government, private-sector and affiliate organizations, the GCP is creating an international standard for the safe and responsible production, distribution and consumption of legal recreational cannabis. One of its first activities will be to create a Responsible Cannabis Framework, to shape the face of social responsibility in the recreational cannabis industry. For more information, visit globalcannabispartnership.com.

Hanway Associates:

Hanway Associates are a London-based consultancy focusing on cannabis research, corporate advisory, communications and events. Hanway provide services to help open and enter markets, build brands and grow clients' networks. For more information, visit www.hanway.associates.

