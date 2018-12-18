"NEORIS 2019 Insights Report: Rethink Impossible to Reignite Business Opportunities and Interactions"

Report offers industry related perspective and trends that compel companies to rethink opportunities that were once deemed impossible.

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NEORIS releases its 2019 insight report, "RETHINK IMPOSSIBLE," a captivating analysis of trends and new technologies that invoke companies to reimagine their value, customer relationships and core aspirations.

Featured content:

The Interconnected World: defines technological innovations that push business relationship boundaries and cultivate uncharted interactions;

Industry Specific Insights: encompasses four industries, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Health, Telecom & Media, while incorporating transformative business paths for solutions and innovation;

A New Frontier in 360 Visibility: illustrates advanced analytics that create hyper-personalized interactions across industries;

Cyber Resiliency: highlights critical threats in 2019 and beyond;

Culture Transformation: reshapes traditional corporate culture for enriched collaboration, while aligning global teams and harmonizing output;

Tech Innovation: transforms what once seemed impossible.

"Distinct technologies that threaten the shift of global interactions and relationships are constantly emerging … Is it possible to create value in your industry by cross-applying insights from others? Is your operational business model willing to apply revolutionary agile paradigms? If you answered yes, our report will accelerate your digital disruption journey," said Martin Mendez, NEORIS CEO.

"Recent advances in deep learning, conversational technology, and intelligent process automation enables companies to reimagine core value and market positioning. The report cites case studies, thorough research and perspective from global NEORIS practitioners. It offers an 18 months outlook on trends that will challenge privacy, ethics, global partnerships and cultural interactions," said Anthony DeLima, NEORIS Head of Digital Transformation and Global CTO.

