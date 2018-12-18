Alchemist Mining Inc.: Alchemist Announces Corporate Rebrand

Rebranding will allow the company to reposition itself and better service its clients in the cannabis sector.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2018 / Alchemist Mining Inc. (CSE: AMS) ("Alchemist" or the "Company") today announced the rebranding of its corporate image as the Company transitions from the mining industry to the cannabis technology sector.

Our Vision:

Alchemist's vision is to be recognized as a global leader providing the most reliable technology solutions that seamlessly integrate into existing processes with the aim of making businesses more efficient and profitable.

Our Mission:

Alchemist's mission is to invest and build a sustainable portfolio of companies within the global cannabis ecosystem with the main goal being to create shareholder value.

Our Core Values:

Integrity

Accountability

Ethics

Inclusivity

Respect

Community

Paul Mann, CEO of Alchemist, commented: "Our corporate rebrand is designed to re-define the Company's vision, mission and core values. Our strong strategic network, business partners, and innovative solutions are now well positioned to deploy disruptive technology solutions into the burgeoning cannabis sector allowing existing administrative processes to be streamlined all-the-while creating a holistic and intuitive user experience. This rebranding represents a significant step in the Company's evolution. We are redefining who we are, driving change, and shaping the future of the Company. As Alchemist transitions into this new sector, it is restructuring its management team with the experience and staying-power to uphold and strategically assist our vision."

On Behalf of the Board,

Paul Mann, CEO

Alchemist Mining Inc.



About Alchemist Inc.

Upon affecting the Fundamental Change as announced on September 25, 2018, Alchemist's goal is to be a global provider of technology solutions to the cannabis sector. It will be primarily focused on investing and building a sustainable portfolio of business entities, by actively identifying opportunities in the developing global cannabis market, through a combination of acquisitions, incubations and investments, with a goal to create shareholder value.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

