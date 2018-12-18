Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 18-Dec-2018 / 17:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kevin Beatty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of instrument, type of 12.5 pence each instrument Identification code GB0009457366 b) Nature of the transaction (i) Realisation of awards granted in December 2013 under the 2012 DMGT Long Term Executive Incentive Plan. (ii) Sale of shares to cover withholding tax in relation to the transaction set out above at (i). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i) GBP0 77,226 (ii) GBP5.689 36,424 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 18 December 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 ISIN: GB0009457366 Category Code: DSH TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6940 EQS News ID: 759869 End of Announcement EQS News Service

