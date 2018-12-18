A pioneer in predicting the risk of developing serious diseases

€3.6 million raised through the Global Placement and Open-Price Offering

Offering price set at €9.3 per share

Shares due to start trading on the Euronext Growth market on 21 December 2018

Regulatory News:

PrediLife (Paris:ALPRE), an innovative company focusing on personalised medicine with the aim of predicting the risk of developing serious diseases and saving lives, today confirmed the success of its initial public offering on the Euronext Growth Paris market.

"We are proud to announce that our initial public offering on Euronext Growth Paris has been a success. We would like to thank our new shareholders for the trust they have placed in us, as well as our existing shareholders for continuing to support us. The funds raised will, in particular, enable PrediLife to step up the French and international commercial roll-out of the MammoRisk," said Stéphane Ragusa, Founder, Chairman and CEO of PrediLife

The IPO which was structured as a global offer (the "Offering") consisting of an open-price offering ("OPO") to the public in France and a global placement ("Global Placement") mainly intended for institutional investors in France and certain other countries. The capital increase forming part of the IPO allowed the Company to raise €3.6 million.

The number of new shares issued as part of the Offering was 386,154 i.e. 83.6% through the Global Placement and 16.4% through the OPO. The Company's board of directors set the price of the Global Placement and the OPO at €9.30 per share, thus giving PrediLife a market capitalisation of €25.7 million.

Settlement of the new shares issued through the Offering will take place on Euronext Growth Paris on 20 December 2018, and the shares will have the following ISIN code FR0010169920 and the following ticker ALPRE.

Purpose of fundraising:

The issue of new shares is intended to finance the French and international commercial roll-out of MammoRisk, as well as PrediLife's ordinary expenditure and the repayment of loans granted by Bpifrance, and to enable the Company to pursue its research programmes.

Ownership structure at the end of the Offering

After the capital increase taking place as part of the IPO, PrediLife's share capital will amount to €68,953.85, divided into 2,758,154 ordinary shares and held as follows:

Shareholders Number of shares Number of voting

rights % of capital % of voting rights Stéphane Ragusa 1,526,076 2,966,076 55.33% 62.82% Caravelle 808,571 1,220,971 29.32% 25.86% Antoine Bricard 89,414 89,414 3.24% 1.89% Clearside Holding APS 57,156 57,156 2.07% 1.21% Employees 27,200 27,200 0.99% 0.58% Treasury shares 4,800 0 0.17% 0.00% Free float 244,937 360,937 8.88% 7.64% TOTAL 2,758,154 4,721,754 100.00% 100.00%

Each of the subscription commitments of the historical shareholders as part of the IPO was 100% satisfied.

Offering details

Offering price

The OPO and Global Placement were priced at €9.30 per share.

This means that PrediLife's market capitalisation will be around €25.7 million after the capital increase.

Offering size and gross proceeds

386,154 new shares were issued under the OPO and Global Placement.

The gross proceeds of the issue amounted to €3.6 million (including €1.6 million through the set-off of debt).

Breakdown of shares subscribed through the Offering

Global Placement: 322,907 new shares (almost €3.0 million and around 83.6% of the total number of shares allotted).

OPO: 63,247 new shares allotted to the public (almost €0.6 million and around 16.4% of the total number of shares allotted).

Under the OPO, A1 and A2 orders will be 100% fulfilled.

Indicative timetable 20 December 2018 Capital increase formally noted by the board of directors

Settlement of the OPO and Global Placement 21 December 2018 Beginning of trading of the Company's shares on the Euronext Growth Paris market

PrediLife share identification codes

Name: PrediLife

ISIN code: FR0010169920

Ticker: ALPRE

Compartment: Euronext Growth Paris

Business segment: 9537 Software

Financial intermediaries involved in the IPO

SwissLife Banque Privée Listing Sponsor Lead Manager and Bookrunner

Information accessible to the public - Copies of the prospectus, approved on 4 December 2018 under number 18-545 by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, are available free of charge and on request from PrediLife, (39 rue Camille Desmoulins 94800 Villejuif, France), and on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and the Company (www.predilife.com).

Risk factors

PrediLife draws the public's attention to the risks relating to business activities described in chapter 4 "Risk factors" in the first section of the prospectus and the risks related to the offering described in chapter 2 "Offering-related risk factors" in the second section of the prospectus.

About PrediLife

PrediLife develops innovative predictive medicine solutions that combine proven medical techniques (genetic testing, medical imaging etc.) with mathematical models using a large amount of statistical data, which potentially allow individuals to ascertain their own risk profile regarding the occurrence of a large number of serious diseases.

The company markets its MammoRisk personalised breast cancer screening solution in Europe and the United States. The solution combines medical imaging using its proprietary DenSeeMammo software for measuring breast density with Big Data and statistics through a scoring tool that uses patient-related data (age, breast density, family history, biopsy results, ethnic origin) and a study of the patient's genetic profile through a genetic test, to establish a polygenic risk score. The solution addresses demand among women and medical practitioners for screening programmes that are personalised according to the risk of breast cancer.

PrediLife is in charge of assessing breast cancer risks as part of the European MyPeBS reference study. The study's main aim is to compare the current screening approach where age is the only criterion used with a new screening strategy based on each woman's risk level. Another aim of the MyPeBS study is to produce European guidelines for the introduction of personalised screening.

Personalised screening is likely to have a major impact on public health, initially by reducing the number of cases in which breast cancer is diagnosed only at an advanced stage, and eventually by reducing the breast cancer mortality rate.

To find out more, visit http://www.predilife.com/home.php

Disclaimer

A prospectus approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF") on 4 December 2018 under number I.18-545 is available free of charge from PrediLife, and on the websites of PrediLife (www.predilife.com) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org). The public's attention is drawn to the "risk factors" sections of the prospectus.

Information relating to the issuance of shares by PrediLife may not be communicated or disseminated to the public in a country in which registration or approval is required. No steps to do so have been taken or will be taken, outside France, in any country in which such steps would be required. The issuance or subscription of PrediLife shares may be subject to specific statutory or regulatory restrictions in some countries. PrediLife shall bear no liability in the event that any person breaches those restrictions.

This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 November 2003 as amended, in particular by Directive 2010/73/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 24 November 2010, as amended and as transposed into the laws of each Member State of the European Economic Area (the "Prospectus Directive"

As regards Member States of the European Economic Area other than France that have transposed the Prospectus Directive ("Member States"), no steps have been taken or will be taken to allow an offering of PrediLife securities to the public that results in the requirement for a Prospectus to be published in any Member State. As a result, PrediLife shares may be offered in Member States only: (a) to legal entities that are qualified investors as defined in the Prospectus Directive or (b) in other cases that do not require PrediLife to publish a prospectus under article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive.

In the United Kingdom, this document is being sent to and is intended only for persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of article 2(1)(e) (i), (ii) or (iii) of the Prospectus Directive and who are also considered to be (i) "investment professionals" (persons with professional experience regarding investments) within the meaning of article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, hereinafter the "Order"), (ii) persons falling within the scope of article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order, or (iii) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of article 21 of Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) may legally be sent as part of the issue or sale of financial securities (with all such persons collectively being referred to as "Persons Concerned"). In the United Kingdom, this document is being sent only to Persons Concerned and no person other than a Person Concerned may use or act on the basis of this document. Any investment or investment activity to which this document refers is only accessible to Persons Concerned and must only be carried out with Persons Concerned.

This document is not an offering to sell PrediLife shares in the United States. PrediLife shares may not be sold in the United States in the absence of registration or a registration waiver with respect to the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. PrediLife is not planning to register an offering in the United States or to make any public offering of shares in the United States.

This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as constituting an offering to the public or a subscription offering, or as soliciting interest from the public with respect to a transaction involving a public offering of PrediLife financial securities in any country in which such an offering would breach applicable laws and regulations.

The dissemination of this press release in certain countries may constitute a breach of applicable laws. The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offering of securities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other country. This press release must not be published, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

This press release may be drafted in French and English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version shall take precedence.

Do not disseminate, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181218005755/en/

Contacts:

Predilife

Stéphane Ragusa

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Pierre Verdet

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

investisseurs@predilife.com

NewCap

Investor relations

Tristan Roquet Montégon Mathilde Bohin

Media relations

Annie-Florence Loyer Léa Jacquin

predilife@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

SwissLife Banque Privée

Jean-Michel Cabriot

+33 (0)1 53 29 15 61

capitalmarkets@swisslifebanque.fr