Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs in oncology targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR) to fight resistant cancers, today announced having been notified by the European Patent Office (EPO) of its intent to grant the Company a new patent (EP3325623) covering the combination of AsiDNA, Onxeo's first-in-class agonist of the DNA Damage Response (DDR) with any PARP inhibitor (PARPi), in all countries of the European Union (EU).

This new patent protects the intellectual property of Onxeo relating to combined preparations comprising conjugated nucleic acid molecules, including its lead product candidate AsiDNA and a PARP inhibitor, as well as the use of the combined preparations for the treatment of cancer. Under the patent, AsiDNA and the PARP inhibitor may be present in one combined dosage form, or as part of separate dosage forms for sequential administration of the respective drugs. This European patent has a term expiring in mid-2036.

Onxeo has conducted extensive preclinical studies of AsiDNA in combination with various PARPi. These studies show that the combination has a strong synergistic anti-tumor activity in solid tumors, regardless of the genetic mutation status of the tumor. This synergy appears to be a class effect with all PARPi. Combination with AsiDNA could therefore represent an opportunity to expand PARPi indications to HR proficient tumors, which account for approximately 70% of tumors.

"This patent covering the combination of AsiDNA with any PARP inhibitor further reinforces our extensive patent portfolio, which is a key component of the value of AsiDNA. Our strong intellectual property position is an integral part of the Company's business model, which aims to progress disruptive compounds up to the most valuable clinical inflexion points and then to partner or license them," said Judith Greciet, Chief Executive Officer of Onxeo.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds (proprietary, acquired or in-licensed) from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

Onxeo is developing AsiDNA, a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a unique decoy agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the unique properties of AsiDNA, notably its ability to oppose and even reverse tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status, and its strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. AsiDNA is currently being evaluated for systemic (IV) administration in advanced solid tumors in the DRIIV-1 phase I study (DNA Repair Inhibitor administered IntraVenously).

AsiDNA is the first compound generated from platON, the Company's proprietary chemistry platform of decoy oligonucleotides dedicated to generate new innovative leads and broaden Onxeo's pipeline.

Onxeo's portfolio also includes belinostat, an HDAC inhibitor (epigenetics). Belinostat is already conditionally FDA-approved in the US as a 2nd line treatment for patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma and marketed in the US by Onxeo's partner, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, under the name Beleodaq (belinostat IV form).

