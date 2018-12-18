Last month we said that silver stocks are a screaming buy. This came after we indicated that First Majestic Silver in particular would provide leverage in the silver market based on our bullish silver stocks forecast 2019. All this assumes that our silver price forecast 2019 comes true. Today, we get a confirmation from the silver market that our predictions are underway, with a first easy target of 7 USD which represents a rally of 20 pct. Given the ridiculously low valuations of silver stocks we continue to believe that they still are at a juicy entry point. As said recently "we believe ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...