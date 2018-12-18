Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Eli Lilly and Company Eli Lilly and Company: Eli Lilly and Company Files an 8-K 18-Dec-2018 / 20:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ELI LILLY AND COMPANY FILES A FORM 8-K INDIANAPOLIS, December 18, 2018 - Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE / Euronext Paris / SIX: LLY) today informs its shareholders that it has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 18, 2018, announcing an amendment to the Bylaws. Lilly makes available free of charge on its website, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, reports filed pursuant to Section 16 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and amendments to those reports filed with or furnished to the SEC as soon as reasonably practicable after Lilly electronically files these documents with, or furnishes them to, the SEC. These documents are posted on Lilly's website at www.lilly.com - under "Investors." The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC's home page at www.sec.gov. Copies of the above referenced information will also be made available, free of charge, upon written request to the Company's secretary at Lilly Corporate Center, Indianapolis, Indiana 46285, U.S.A. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Eli Lilly and Company files 8-K Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DAFUWKKTXS [1] Language: English Company: Eli Lilly and Company Lilly Corporate Center 46285 Indianapolis United States Phone: +1-317-276-2000 E-mail: hern_kevin_r@lilly.com Internet: https://www.lilly.com/ ISIN: US5324571083 Euronext Ticker: LLY AMF Category: Other news releases End of Announcement EQS News Service 759885 18-Dec-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=130a727debdbeedaed6b220d1c416591&application_id=759885&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

