NBS Capital Corp.: NBS Capital Inc. Announces the Closing of its Initial Public Offering

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2018 / NBS Capital Corp. ("NBS" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: NBS.P) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its initial public offering of 5,000,000 common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Offering"). After completion of the Offering, the Corporation now has 7,300,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. (the "Agent") acted as the agent for the Offering and in connection therewith, the Corporation granted the Agent non-transferable warrants (the "Agent's Warrants"), which entitle the Agent to purchase 500,000 Common Shares at an exercise price $0.10 per Common Share. The Agent's Warrants will expire 24 months from the date the Common Shares were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), namely, December 17, 2020. In connection with the Offering, the Agent also received a cash commission equal to 10% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, a corporate finance fee of $10,000, and was reimbursed for its legal fees and reasonable expenses.

Concurrent with the closing of the Offering, the Corporation granted its options to acquire an aggregate of 730,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.10 per Common Share to its directors.

The Common Shares were listed on the Exchange at the close of business on December 17, 2018 and have been approved for trading on the Exchange under the trading symbol "NBS.P". Trading of the Common Shares began today.

HazloLaw - Business Lawyers acted for the Corporation.

About NBS Capital Inc.

The only business of NBS is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. The net proceeds raised under the Offering will be used to pursue such Qualifying Transaction.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

