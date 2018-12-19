Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI YouTube Channel Now Has Over One Million Views

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2018 / The MEMRI YouTube channel recently passed the milestone of over one million views of its clips since its launch less than a year ago. The channel's viewers, including its 4,552 current subscribers, can see new MEMRI TV clips as they are released. To date, the MEMRI YouTube channel has posted 449 clips and had 1,093,226 views.

You can now join over 500,000 daily readers and viewers of MEMRI content on social media. Follow us now on our YouTube channel and on Instagram and Vimeo to view all our new videos. You can also follow us on our established social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for all MEMRI videos, reports, and analysis.

Subscribe to the MEMRI YouTube channel by clicking here and then selecting the red "Subscribe" button on the right-hand side of your screen. From a mobile device, you will select the red "SUBSCRIBE" text in the middle of your screen.

MEMRI translations from the Arab and Muslim world and its research provide crucial resources to assist policymakers. It also informs the public at large. MEMRI asks for your help to continue this important work by making a tax-deductible donation.

MEMRI also maintains a Tumblr page for the Women's Studies Initiative - a major component of the MEMRI Reform Project, which identifies and supports those in the Arab and Muslim world who call for reform and the protection of human rights and who speak out against violent extremism and anti-Semitism.

Other MEMRI projects include the Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM), the Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL), the Tom Lantos Archives on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial, the Russian Media Studies Project, among others. You can follow these projects on social media as well.

Along with its English social media presence, MEMRI maintains social media accounts in numerous other languages: Facebook in French, Spanish, Polish, and Hebrew, and Twitter in French, Spanish, and Hebrew.

ABOUT MEMRI

MEMRI is currently marking its 20th year of publishing timely translations from Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish print, TV, and social media and original analysis of ideological, social, cultural, and educational trends. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew. This year, MEMRI will be rolling out new initiatives and expanding existing ones, including its Reform Project.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is in Washington, D.C. and it has branch offices in various world capitals.

For information on how to support MEMRI's research, please visit our donation page and consider becoming a sustaining monthly donor.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: https://www.memri.org

MEMRI In The Media: https://memriinthemedia.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530933/MEMRI-YouTube-Channel-Now-Has-Over-One-Million-Views