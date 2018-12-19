Locus Chain to Launch a Digital Asset Exchange Platform in Dubai

Locus Chain Foundation prepares to launch the company's first digital asset exchange platform in Dubai, the Locus Chain Digital Asset Exchange (Locus DAX)

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-headquartered Locus Chain Foundation, the developers of a revolutionary, next-generation blockchain protocol, today announced it will launch an innovative digital asset exchange platform, Locus DAX in Dubai, during the first quarter of 2019.

Locus DAX will allow users to buy, sell and trade digital currencies including major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Locus Token (Locus Chain's own digital currency). The exchange will also provide interoperability with financial accounts, allowing users to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies such as USD and AED.

Her Highness Sheikha Moaza Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum, co-founder of Locus DAX and senior advisor to Locus Chain, said, "Strategically located between Africa, Asia and Europe, Dubai sits at the international crossroads of business and investment and is fast becoming the region's digital exchange hub. We expect to attract investors from around the region as well as internationally, as innovations in blockchain continue to capture keen interest from governments and private businesses. When you also factor in the liquidity of the GCC, we are confident that Locus DAX is uniquely positioned to serve this growing space, to quickly become a globally ranked exchange."

Mr. Sang Yoon Lee, CEO of Locus Chain and co-founder of Locus DAX, said, "The UAE's Blockchain Strategy 2021 is more ambitious than any other country's in embedding blockchain technology within the public sphere. We believe launching Locus DAX in Dubai reinforces Dubai's reputation as one of the world's leading financial centers while giving us the opportunity to be at one of the critical intersections of technology, commerce and investment."

Dubai has embarked on an ambitious plan to be the first city in the world to pioneer an e-government system running entirely on blockchain by 2020. The government expects to save as much as USD 1.5 billion and 25.1 million-man hours annually when the plan is fully implemented, with services such as processing visa applications, recording land registration information and making bill payments all expected to be done through blockchain.

The Locus DAX announcement comes on the heels of more than 40 agreements entered into with organizations and governments of different countries to implement Locus Chain's blockchain technology and digital currency, such as Tunisia Economic City and Uganda's Eco City, as well as projects with other African countries including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Malawi, and Mauritius. Locus Chain also recently entered the Indian market with an agreement to apply blockchain technology to the travel and tourism platform of Let's Fly Free. With offices in South Korea, Japan, UAE and Mauritius, Locus Chain Foundation Pte. Ltd. Singapore is a subsidiary of Bloom Technology.

About Locus Chain Foundation

Locus Chain Foundation Pte, Ltd. was set up in Singapore in 2018, to develop a Blockchain-based platform and related business. Built by a team of Korean developers, international partners and advisors, the Locus Chain Foundation will offer affordable access to a reliable, secure platform that ensures accountability and transparency. It offers Locus Chain digital currency to streamline the platform economy with a payment system that is highly accessible even in the harshest circumstances. With offices in Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Mauritius and UAE, the company has a global footprint and partnerships to realize its plan to become the blockchain solution for international businesses and global citizens.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799849/Locus_Chain_Foundation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799850/Locus_Chain_Foundation_Logo.jpg