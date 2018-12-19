North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2018) - The Board of Directors of Cascadero Copper Corporation (TSXV: CCD) (the "Company") announces, with great sadness, the death of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Judith Harder, after a brief illness.

Judith was a long-time director and officer of the Company, whose optimism and energy has helped to sustain the Company as it has sought opportunities in a challenging business environment. The Board appreciates Judith's tireless efforts, and our thoughts are with Judith's family at this difficult time.

The Board has not yet had an opportunity to appoint an interim President and CEO. A new President and CEO, mutually acceptable to the Company and InCoR Holdings Plc, will be appointed, as contemplated by the binding term sheet between the parties that was announced by the Company on December 10, 2018.

Brian Causey

Chairman

Cascadero Copper Corporation

For further information contact Bill McWilliam 778 999 3273; billmcbill10@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.