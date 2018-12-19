Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Cerenis Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN) (FR0012616852 - CEREN PEA-PME eligible), an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of HDL-based innovative therapies for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as new HDL-based vectors for targeted drug delivery in the field of oncology, today announces the appointment of Richard Pasternak as CERENIS Therapeutics' new Chief Executive Officer, effective December 18, 2018.

Richard Pasternak replaces Jean-Louis Dasseux, who is standing down from his executive duties but will retain his place on the Board of Directors. Richard Pasternak remains Chairman of the Board of Directors. On the proposal of the new CEO, current CFO Cyrille Tupin has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors expresses its deep appreciation to Jean-Louis Dasseux, the Founder of CERENIS, for his involvement in and commitment to the Company's developments and for providing it with his unique expertise in lipoprotein metabolism as well as HDL targeted drug delivery. This and much more has been accomplished during a career full of scientific and commercial achievements at leading biopharma and biotech companies.

About CERENIS

Founded in 2005, Cerenis Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of HDL-based innovative therapies. CERENIS' expertise has translated into a rich portfolio of programs for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy. CERENIS is well positioned to become one of the leaders in the HDL therapeutic market, with a broad portfolio of programs in development and several products in clinical phases.

