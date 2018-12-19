Talis Capital Expands and Strengthens the Investment Team

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Promotion of Matthew De Jesus to Principal

Emma Titmus hired from London Stock Exchange Group

Beatrice Aliprandi joins as Senior Analyst from Jefferies

Appointment of Kirill Tasilov as Analyst

Talis Capital is proud to announce the senior promotion of Matthew De Jesus to Principal as well as five new hires to the team recognising the strong performance of the firm and growth of the portfolio.

The London based Venture Capital investment firm, backed by a group of ultra successful and strategic high net worth entrepreneurs, has invested more than $500m worth of transactions over the last 10 years. The firm counts some of the most exciting technology companies in it's portfolio including Darktrace, iwoca, Onfido, Luminance, Pirate Studios, Oh My Green, Threads, Price f(x) & Omni:us to name just a few.

The appointments help to strengthen the firm as it continues to see growth across it's portfolio and further pipeline opportunities. Keenly focused on diversity the new hires bring a range of experience from different backgrounds and have already brought a huge amount of energy, passion and enthusiasm into the HQ in Wimbledon.

Matthew De Jesus has been promoted to Principal following five years with Talis Capital, he sits on the boards of Pirate Studios and Luminance and has a BSc (Hons) Economics from LSE. Emma Titmus joins Talis as Head of IR & Marketing from London Stock Exchange Group where she spent six years supporting private and public companies with their capital raising strategies. Beatrice Aliprandi & Kirill Tasilov appointed as Senior Analyst & Analyst respectively; Beatrice joins after three years with Jefferies in TMT investment banking and Kirill previously worked as an Analyst at UBS in Hong Kong.

The team has also added two Investment Executives, Scott Fransen and Davide Richardsonto support the investment team. Now a 12-strong firm , Talis has more than 40 companies in it's portfolio from the UK, Europe and USA and continues to focus on Late Seed, Series A and Series B investments.

Matus Maar, Managing Partner, Talis Capital

"We congratulate Matthew on his well-earned promotion to Principal and welcome our new strategic team members into the team. As we grow the firm, it is critical to bring with it new perspectives and a range of backgrounds to enable us to execute on the ever increasing and exciting deal flow we're seeing - and to give the right support to our existing companies. Just this year we've already participated in more than 10 deals raising over $110m and are excited to see where we can go next."

Vasile Foca, Managing Partner, Talis Capital

"Originally founded in 2009 from a small family office, Talis Capital has evolved significantly over the last 10 years to become one of the leading venture capital investment firms in London today. As we approach our tenth anniversary next year, which is an important milestone, it's only natural for us to think about the decade ahead and to onboard the right talent to take Talis to the next level."

The team have been busy and this news follows recent deal announcements just in H2 2018 including Omni:us , Edge Intelligence , The Learning People , Oh My Green and most recently their $20m investment into Pirate Studios .

Thought leaders in an ever changing world brings an evolutionary approach to prospective investment sectors of interest which most recently include; Cyber Security, Fintech, Data, IoT, Healthcare Tech, frontier Consumer, and Food/Agritech. The firm's connected network offers it's portfolio and the wider ecosystem an opportunity to come together to share thoughts, idea and future trends - as an example Talis recently hosted a PropTech conference for 250 guests to share how technology is transforming the real estate sector.

Talis Capital is a unique Venture Capital investment firm funded by a group of successful and strategic high net worth entrepreneurs. Focused on backing emerging technologies, Talis has completed over $500m worth of transactions and the stellar portfolio includes Darktrace, Onfido, iwoca, Luminance, Threads, Pirate Studios, Secondhome to name just a few. Talis concentrates on building long term partnerships and leverages their exclusive network to create opportunity. The team looks for innovative companies with sustainable business models, working with them to unlock their future growth.

