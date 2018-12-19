Novartis International AG / Alcon Announces Acquisition of Tear Film Innovations, Inc. . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Acquisition further expands Alcon's portfolio of comprehensive solutions for patients with dry eye

Tear Film's iLux Device offers innovative, customizable treatment for Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, a leading cause of dry eye

Alcon plans to further expand availability of this technology throughout the U.S. and Canada in early 2019.

Fort Worth, TexasDecember 19, 2018 - Alcon, the global leader in eye care and a division of Novartis, today announced that it has acquired Tear Film Innovations, Inc. ("Tear Film"), a privately-held company and manufacturer of the iLux Device, an innovative therapeutic device used to treat Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, a leading cause of dry eye.

Handheld and portable, the iLux Device enables eye care professionals to directly target a patient's blocked meibomian glands and provide therapy through an in-office treatment. Using the iLux Device, a practitioner can warm the eyelids via disposable silicone pads to address blocked meibomian glands through the application of light-based heating. While applying the iLux Device, the practitioner can view the eyelid margin and apply manually-controlled compression to express blockages, making adjustments as needed to tailor treatment to the individual needs of the patient. Most treatments can be completed in a matter of minutes.

The Tear Film acquisition expands Alcon's leading portfolio of ocular health products, including several leading treatments for the temporary relief of dry eye symptoms.

"With the acquisition of Tear Film, we're excited to bring this latest innovation to treat the millions of people around the world who suffer from dry eye," said Andy Pawson, Alcon President & General Manager, Global Vision Care Franchise. "Alcon remains committed to improving the lives of patients around the world through innovative technologies like the iLux Device to address significant unmet needs in eye care."

The iLux Device received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2017, and was officially launched by Tear Film in May 2018 at the annual meeting of the American Society for Cataract and Refractive Surgery.

"Since launching the iLux Device earlier this year, we've seen an enthusiastic response from eye care professionals who have already begun to incorporate it as an advanced treatment option for patients suffering from Meibomian Gland Dysfunction," said Rob Thornhill, CEO of Tear Film. "Now, as part of Alcon, we're eager to bring this technology to even more offices throughout the world."

The iLux Device is currently available in the U.S. and Canada. Alcon expects to announce plans to expand to other countries in 2019.





This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that can generally be identified by words such as "plans," "in early 2019," "portfolio," "committed," "launched," "launching," "enthusiastic response," "eager," "later next year," "expects," "will," "potential," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding the potential impact on Novartis or Alcon of the acquisition of Tear Film, including express or implied discussions regarding potential future sales or earnings of Novartis and Alcon, and any potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected as a result of the acquisition; or regarding potential additional marketing submissions or approvals for the iLux Device, potential expanded availability of the iLux Device, potential commercial success of the iLux Device, and potential future revenues from the iLux Device. Such forward looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward looking statements.

