TOKYO, Dec 19, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) hereby announces that pursuant to Article 156 and Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act of Japan, SDK has repurchased its own shares, as outlined below and has completed the repurchase in accordance with the resolutions of its Board of Directors' meeting held on December 11, 2018.Notes(1) Class of shares repurchased: Common shares(2) Total number of shares repurchased: 2,648,300 shares(3) Total amount of repurchase: 9,999,901,000 yen(4) Period of repurchase: From December 12, 2018 to December 18, 2018(5) Method of repurchase: Market Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange(Reference)Details of the resolutions of Board of Directors' meeting held on December 11, 2018(1) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common shares(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 3.0 million shares (2.02% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock)(3) Total amount of repurchase: Up to 10 billion yen(4) Period of repurchase: From December 12, 2018 to March 22, 2019About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact: