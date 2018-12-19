ASSA ABLOY Acquires Luxer One in the US

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Luxer One, a leading advanced package locker solutions business in the US.

"I am very pleased to welcome Luxer One into the ASSA ABLOY Group. Luxer One constitutes a strategic addition to the Group and reinforces our position in solutions for home delivery," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Luxer One is the market leading company in the last mile delivery space in the US," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division. "Luxer One provides us with good synergistic opportunities in significant vertical markets, such as education and corporate buildings. Also, Luxer One is a key player and a good platform to leverage in the click and collect retail trend (buying online and collecting the purchase in-store)."

Luxer One was established in 2013 and has approximately 130 employees. The head office is located in Sacramento, California.

Sales for 2018 are expected to reach about USD 37 million (approx. SEK 335 million) and the acquisition will be neutral to EPS from start.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user needs for security, safety and convenience. Since its formation in 1994, ASSA ABLOY has grown from a regional company into an international group with about 47,500 employees, operations in more than 70 countries and sales of SEK 76 billion. In the fast-growing electromechanical security segment, the Group has a leading position in areas such as access control, identification technology, entrance automation and hotel security.

