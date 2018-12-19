Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces its new strategic Alliance with ECO Rent a Car in India. With this partnership, both ECO and Europcar customers will benefit from a consistent high quality service worldwide.

ECO customers will be able to access Europcar's car rental services directly from ECO's website (website: www.ecorentacar.com, email: sales@ecorentacar.com) and will be able to purchase all-inclusive packages outside of India throughout the Europcar Worldwide Network.

In the same way, Europcar customers will have access to ECO's services through Europcar's website (www.europcar.com) and will be able to either rent a car, or book a chauffeur service in India.

ECO Rent A Car is India's leading professional car rental since 1974, based in New Delhi. It offers a 5,000+ vehicles fleet across all categories and transports a number of 50,000 passengers every day. With its services spread across another 60 cities across India, ECO is shaping the sphere of mobility with continuous investments in the latest fleet, a customer-centric team and a best-in-class user-friendly technology.

ECO caters to the needs of a wide spectrum of travellers including individuals, corporates, hotels, tour operators, embassies, foreign delegates, large MNCs, BPOs to event organizers. Additionally, ECO Rent A Car is the exclusive car rental service provider to many celebrated 5-star hotel chains in India as well as many Fortune 500 companies. The company has been awarded several years for the quality of its services ("National Tourism Award" Best Transportation Company in India from 2015 to 2018, Dun and Bradstreet award for Best SME Corporate in Travel and Transportation in 2014 and 2017).

Europcar Mobility Group is active in more than 130 countries, serving 6 million customers with its network of 3700 stations worldwide, comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiary as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners. The Europcar Mobility Group has an average fleet of more than 350,000 vehicles and operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; the Europcar brand being the N°1 brand in vehicle rental services in Europe.

Marcus Bernhardt, Managing Director International Coverage Business Unit, commented:

"Europcar Mobility Group is delighted to announce the signing of our newest Alliance Partnership with ECO Rent A Car. The commitment to quality and outstanding service levels make ECO the right choice to enter the Indian market place. This partnership will also give the Europcar's customer access to one of India's leading Rental Networks, while strengthening the Europcar brand awareness in India; India being one of the prime targets of Europcar Mobility Group's geographical expansion strategy".

This partnership is an outstanding opportunity for the Europcar brand to benefit from the strong inflow of Indian tourists throughout the world and particularly in Europe. The UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) predicts that India will account for 50 million outbound tourists by 2020. Operators say that at present around 25 million tourists from India travel abroad this basically implies that the number would double from current levels within the next two years. Around a decade back, eight million Indians were travelling overseas.

"We are proud to partner with ECO, one of the most renowned and respected companies in India. We share a common vision with them, that the future needs global mobility players who will be able to make people's life easier. We were actively seeking for a key partner in India and one of the brands of our portfolio Brunel, chauffeur services was already partnering with them, with success. The planets are best aligned to make of this partnership a successful story for both our companies" said Fabrizio Ruggiero, Europcar Mobility Group's Deputy CEO, Head of Business Units.

