Stockholm, December 19, 2018- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in CombiGene AB's shares (short name: COMBI) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. CombiGene belongs to the health care sector and is the 83rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018. CombiGene has, by combining advancements in neuroscience and modern gene therapy, developed a treatment method which is shown to prevent epileptic seizures. Currently, CombiGene is focusing on further developing this treatment for the benefit of epilepsy patients. The company's knowledge and experience can also be put to use for developing effective gene therapies for other difficult-to-treat diseases for which adequate treatment methods are currently lacking. CombiGene's office is located at Medicon Village in Lund and the company is built on research results from Lund University and the University of Copenhagen. For more information, please visit www.combigene.com. "The switch to Nasdaq First North will increase the awareness of CombiGene and attract a larger group of investors and accordingly it will give the company better access to both Swedish and International capital," said Jan Nilsson CEO of CombiGene. "Given the strong progress of our epilepsy project and the growing international interest, the switch to Nasdaq First North is a very natural step to take." "We welcome CombiGene to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "CombiGene joins our growing health care sector and we congratulate the company on its successful listing." CombiGene AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.