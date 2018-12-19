Hainan Airlines Launches Chongqing-Paris Service on December 19

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 19, Hainan Airlines announced the formal launch of service between Chongqing and Paris. The service is the third non-stop flight fly from Chongqing to Europe after Hainan Airlines' Chongqing-Rome. The airline will operate a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the new route with two round-trip flights per week. Hainan Airlines flight HU717, the inaugurate flight of the carrier's new Chongqing-Paris service, took off from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport at 1:30 am on December 19 Beijing time, and successfully landed at Zurich Airport the same day, at 6:20 am local time.

Hainan Airlines spokesman said, "The non-stop Chongqing-Paris service will bring more convenience to passengers traveling on business and for leisure, further promoting the development of the economies, cultures and tourism of the two countries, while offering more opportunities for collaboration between companies in European countries and in China."

Up to now, Hainan Airlines has opened 17 European routes, covering Zurich, Vienna, Madrid, Brussels, Berlin, Edinburgh, Dublin, Prague, Manchester, Rome, London and Paris, forming a fast transit and intermodal flight network, providing a more convenient choice for traveler. The new service provides a brand new air bridge for passengers traveling between Europe and Oceania.

Hainan Airlines' Chongqing-Paris Flight Timetable:

Flight No. Aircraft Schedule Departure City Departure Time Arrival Time Arrival City HU717 B787 Wednesday/Saturday Chongqing 1:30 am 6:20 am Paris HU718 B787 Wednesday/Saturday Paris 13:00 am 6:30 am +1 Chongqing

Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721051/Hainan_Airlines_logo.jpg