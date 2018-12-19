LINK Mobility Group AS positions Itself as French Market Leader by Acquiring Netsize

OSLO, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LINK Mobility Group AS ("LINK"), Europe's leading and fastest growing provider of B2C mobile messaging and mobile services, has today entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of the French omnichannel messaging company, Netsize S.A (including subsidiaries; Netsize UK Ltd. and Netsize España SL), Netsize S.r.l. and Netsize Internet Payment Exchange AB ("Netsize").

Netsize was established in 1998 in Paris, and is today headquartered in Meudon, France. With offices in Sweden, Italy, UK and Spain Netsize is known as a reputable and highly reliable global omnichannel messaging provider that help more than 600 clients build stronger customer relationships through impactful engagement and personalized user experiences. Netsize is expecting to report a 2018 revenue of EUR 55.2 million.

"I am very happy to announce that we with the acquisition of Netsize have now positioned ourselves as the market leader within mobile messaging in the French market. This important European market experiences strong growth and high demand for advanced omnichannel mobile messaging and solutions services. Netsize has a strong footprint in the Enterprise market in Europe and especially France, and we see an excellent potential to grow the overall customer base in France and across Europe through an increased rollout of both existing and new services. LINK has so far expanded its customer base in Europe through organic growth and acquisitions over the last twelve months to more than 21.000 B2C customers", says Arild E. Hustad, CEO of LINK.

Benoit Bole, CEO of Netsize, says: "Our acquisition by LINK Mobility Group AS is just the right thing for Netsize and our customers. Both companies have similar values, share the same vision and strive to deliver richer mobile engagement services on which clients are increasingly depending. As part of LINK our services and customer portfolio will greatly increase, and this will result in us collectively taking advantage of being the number one mobile messaging provider in both the French and European market".

