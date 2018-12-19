According to IHS Markit, energy storage inverter shipments are on track to reach 3 GW in 2018, growing to 7 GW by 2022. Currently, SMA is the market leader. Overall, the competitive landscape is "highly volatile" with expectations that consolidation will continue.In the recently published "Energy Storage Inverter (PCS) Report 2018", IHS Markit revealed its findings and forecasts for the fast growing sector. Overall, Germany-based SMA Solar Technology led the pack in terms of megawatts shipped in 2017 - around 400 MW, which is said to be roughly 200 MW more than its closest rival, South Korea's ...

