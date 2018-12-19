Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Casa dos Ventos places order for 151 MW of V150-4.2 MW turbines in Brazil

Madrid, 19 December 2018

To offer its customers the most efficient and competitive wind energy solutions and to underline its commitment to the expansion of Brazil's wind market, Vestas earlier this year announced it will produce its leading onshore wind turbine, the V150-4.2 MW, in Brazil. Highlighting the V150-4.2 MW turbine's strong fit with Brazil's wind conditions, Vestas has received a 151 MW firm and unconditional order for the Folha Larga wind park in the State of Bahia, taking total order intake for the wind turbine in Brazil to 252 MW.



The order includes 36 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind park over the next 20 years, and is placed by Casa dos Ventos, one of the largest wind project developers in Brazil.



"As wind power becomes more important and Casa dos Ventos increases its investments in the sector, we are honored to count on Vestas' support", says Lucas Araripe, director of Casa dos Ventos. "We intend to begin construction in 2019 and have the wind park fully operational by 2020, ahead of its regulatory schedule", he added.



The 36 wind turbines will be locally manufactured under the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) FINAME II rules, consolidating the 4 MW platform as the most competitive in the Brazilian market. More specifically, the turbines will be assembled in Vestas' factory in Aquiraz in the State of Ceará, which will generate hundreds of new jobs once complete, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to the Brazilian market.



"We believe the V150-4.2 MW's introduction can break new grounds for Vestas and the wind industry in the country. This deal is very special because it entails a long-term service agreement with Casa dos Ventos, one of the true pioneers and leading investors in the Brazilian wind energy market", highlights Rogerio S. Zampronha, Vestas' Managing Director for Brazil and Southern LATAM.



Turbine delivery is planned for the first quarter of 2020, whilst commissioning is expected by the end of the second quarter of the same year.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

