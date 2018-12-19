MiNA Therapeutics, the pioneer in RNA activation therapeutics, announced today enrolment of the first patients treated with MTL-CEBPA in combination with Sorafenib in OUTREACH, the multi-centre Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced liver cancer. The study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability and clinical activity of MTL-CEBPA in combination with Sorafenib. OUTREACH is currently being conducted at multiple clinical trials sites in the United Kingdom, Singapore and Taiwan.

Evaluation of MTL-CEBPA in combination with Sorafenib follows the evaluation of MTL-CEBPA as a single agent in 38 patients with advanced liver cancer. Preliminary clinical results of MTL-CEBPA as a single agent presented in June 2018 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting showed encouraging safety, pharmacology and clinical activity. Furthermore in September 2018 at the International Liver Cancer Association (ILCA) Conference, investigators reported complete tumour responses in patients off-study when subsequently administered Sorafenib. Sorafenib is the standard of care for first line treatment of advanced liver cancer.

Robert Habib, CEO of MiNA Therapeutics, commented, "We are encouraged by our initial clinical evaluation of MTL-CEBPA as a single agent and are excited about its potential in combination with approved therapies that on their own have demonstrated only modest benefit to patients. We look forward to continue to collaborate with our clinical investigators and evaluating the combination of MTL-CEBPA and Sorafenib into the expansion of the OUTREACH trial."

MTL-CEBPA consists of a double stranded RNA formulated in a liposomal nanoparticle and is designed to activate the CEBPA gene. The CEBPA gene encodes CCAAT/enhancer binding protein alpha (C/EBP-a), a transcription factor that acts as a master regulator of cell lineage determination and differentiation in several tissues including myeloid cells, liver cells and adipose tissue. In cancer, C/EBP-a plays important roles in regulating both tumour growth and the tumour immune microenvironment.

About MiNA Therapeutics

Harnessing an innate mechanism of gene activation, MiNA Therapeutics' platform enables the development of new medicines that restore normal function to patients' cells. We are applying our technology and clinical know-how to transform the therapy landscape of severe liver and other diseases. www.minatx.com

