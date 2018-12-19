Seam Tapes Market Worth $283 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report "Seam Tapes Market by Type (Single-layered, Multi-layered), Backing Material (Polyurethane, Polyvinyl chloride), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Seam Tapes Market is expected to grow from USD 205 million in 2018 to USD 283 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Rising demand for sports and outdoor apparel, owing to growing health awareness among consumers and increasing fitness activities, drives the demand for seam tapes. Furthermore, the increase in demand for protective clothes and accessories that require seam tapes is further boosting its market growth.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=265983998

Browse in-depth TOC on "Seam Tapes Market"

79 - Tables

24- Figures

115 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/seam-tapes-market-265983998.html

The multi-layered segment is estimated to be the larger segment type in the Seam Tapes Market, in 2018

The Seam Tapes Market has been segmented, on the basis of type, into single-layered and multi-layered. The numerous advantages of multi-layered seam tapes-in terms of superior waterproofing, excellent adhesion, and a wide range of applications-have contributed to the dominance of this segment in the Seam Tapes Market. Its numerous applications include apparels, tents, tarpaulins, footwear, and backpacks, among others. The single-layered segment is estimated to occupy a lesser share of the market, owing to the limited applications of single-layered seam tapes.

The polyurethane segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global Seam Tapes Market from 2018 to 2023

The polyurethane segment recorded the largest demand in the Seam Tapes Market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the various benefits of polyurethane in seam tapes, such as high abrasion, impact resistance, water resistance, and high flexibility. In addition to this, its wide range of applications, including outdoor gear, military gear, sports apparels, footwear, tents, tarpaulins, hazardous material suits, and backpacks have also contributed to its high growth.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=265983998

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the Seam Tapes Market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the demand for seam tapes through 2023. Various factors such as strong government support, rapid economic development, availability of raw materials, and cheap labor are fueling the demand for the textile & apparel manufacturing industry in the region. Moreover, the growth of the Asia Pacific Seam Tapes Market is supported by the booming textile and garment manufacturing industries in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Thailand.

Key players operating in the Seam Tapes Market include Bemis Associates (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Himel Corp. (Korea), Sealon (Korea), Loxy AS (Norway), Gerlinger Industries (Germany), DingZing (Taiwan), Adhesive Films (US), San Chemicals (Japan), and Essentra (UK). These players have established brands, a wide product portfolio, and a strong geographical presence.

Browse Adjacent Markets @Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, rubber, silicone), Technology (Solvent, Water and Hot-Melt-Based), Substrate (PP, Paper, PVC), Application (Packaging, Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive), and Region-Global Forecast to 2022

Industrial Tapes Market by Product Type (Aluminum Tapes, Others), End User (Manufacturing, Others), Application (Packaging, Others), Tape Backing Material (Polypropylene, Paper), Mode of Application (Pressure Sensitive, Solvent Based) - Forecast to 2020

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/seam-tapes-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com