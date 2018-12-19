Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-12-19 / 11:21 *Press release* *PNE Group: Gross Niendorf wind farm put into operation by WKN on schedule * Cuxhaven, December 19, 2018 - At the end of 2018, the PNE Group's subsidiary WKN GmbH put the Gross Niendorf wind energy project into operation on schedule after only three months' construction time. The Gross Niendorf project in the district of Segeberg in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, consists of two modern wind energy systems, type GE-3.8, with 3.83 megawatts nominal power each and 110-metre hub height. The wind farm will feed in at medium-voltage level through an existing substation run by local energy provider Schleswig-Holstein Netz AG. The wind farm, developed by WKN, will be able to supply approximately 5,700 Schleswig-Holstein households with environmentally friendly power once it has been commissioned. "We're thrilled that collaborating with the manufacturer GE for the first time went so smoothly. This made it possible to complete the project in so short a time," says Gabriel Meurer, managing director of WKN GmbH. "The completion of our Gross Niendorf wind energy project shows that despite the moratorium still in place in Schleswig-Holstein, projects can be implemented there again, and we can now begin to work on our remarkably extensive project pipeline," says Markus Lesser, board chairman of the PNE Group, looking to the future. *About the PNE Group* The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, in the future, the Company's range of offers will include photovoltaics, electricity storage, services and the supply of clean electricity. In this context, PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-gas solutions. *Contacts for enquiries* *PNE AG* *PNE AG* Rainer Heinsohn Christopher Rodler Corporate Communications Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0) 4721 718 453 Tel: +49 (0) 40 87933 114 Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com End of Media Release Issuer: PNE AG 2018-12-19 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PNE AG Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 27472 Cuxhaven Germany Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06 Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200 E-mail: info@pne-ag.com Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0, WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 760089 2018-12-19

