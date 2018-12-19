Ledger to Accept Payments With Crypto.com Pay

HONG KONG, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading hard wallet security firm to allow customers to pay with crypto powered by the Crypto.com Chain

Ledger will implement Crypto.com Pay - powered by the Crypto.com Chain -into itsledger.com online store

Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, and Ledger, a global leader in securing crypto assets, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to have Ledger adopt Crypto.com Pay - a cryptocurrency payment solution powered by the Crypto.com Chain.

Once Crypto.com Pay is implemented onto Ledger's online store, customers will have the option to purchase Ledger products at checkout with their desired cryptocurrency seamlessly and securely, and collect cash back rewards funded by the network. Purchases will be made by opening the Crypto.com Wallet & Card app, clicking the Pay button, scanning a unique QR code on the Ledger online store, and selecting the desired cryptocurrency to be spent.

Éric Larchevêque, CEO of Ledger said: "Our customers understand the everyday utility of cryptocurrency, and as a leading cryptocurrency asset hardware wallet provider, it is a natural step for us to provide a cryptocurrency payment option. We support what Crypto.com is doing to lead the industry forward with its vision of cryptocurrency in every wallet. We feel this payment option is just what our customers are seeking."

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said, "We created the Crypto.com Chain as we identified a need in the industry: to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com Chain provides great value for both merchants and customers, which will help drive adoption of cryptocurrency globally. We feel very fortunate to have the support of Ledger, one of the most respected names in the industry, as we continue to build and rollout Crypto.com Chain."

By using Crypto.com Pay merchants can enjoy greatly reduced processing fees for settlement in cryptocurrency, online or offline. Customers will benefit from generous cashback rewards while paying with cryptocurrency.

More details about the launch of Crypto.com Pay will be announced at a later date. Learn more about the Crypto.com Chain by visiting: https://crypto.com/en/chain.html

About Ledger

Founded in 2014, Ledger is a leader in security and infrastructure solutions for cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications. Headquartered in Paris and San Francisco, Ledger has a team of 160 professionals developing a variety of products and services to safeguard cryptocurrency assets for individuals and companies - including the Ledger hardware wallets line already sold in 165 countries. In 2018, Ledger was named as one of the "Hottest Startups in Paris" by WIRED Magazine. www.ledger.fr

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: Crypto.com Wallet & Card app, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto; the MCO Visa card, a metal card with no annual fees; and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com