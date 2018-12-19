TeleData to Launch New Cloud Offering CloudActiv With 'Built in DR' in 2019

MANCHESTER, England, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TeleData UK Ltd (http://www.teledata.co.uk), the Manchester based provider of enterprise class data centres and cloud hosting solutions, has today announced that it is to invest a six figure sum into the development of its cloud platform to make it one of the most resilient offerings available to businesses, as cloud services adoption continues to grow. The new platform will be branded CloudActiv to reflect its design and levels of built in, cross-site resilience.

This new investment will see TeleData extend their public cloud platform over multiple data centres, delivering immediate 'active-active' failover to guard customers and their virtual machines against any full-site data centre outage, which TeleData say provides customers their primary infrastructure with built-in automatic disaster recovery, thus removing the expense and complications of building and managing separate standby environments.

Matthew Edgley, Commercial Director at TeleData UK commented on the news;

"We are taking significant steps to make the TeleData cloud one of the most resilient platforms on the market. Many providers today rely on a single data centre location. Some do offer second site options at significant extra cost, but this is usually far from the seamless solution that we believe cloud users should expect. Ours will be truly active-active between locations - providing primary and DR in one solution, as standard. We've always been surprised that so few cloud hosting companies offer this - even some of the biggest and noisiest names in the industry".

Interestingly, the company states that it will not be charging existing or new customers any additional fees for the increased levels of resilience and that every cloud hosted client will benefit from the new platform's capabilities at no additional cost.

Edgley continues;

"Our view is that multi-site failover should be built-in and invisible to our customer, and their customers, should a data centre outage occur - and we've all seen pretty big recent news of this happening. With instant replication between geographically separated sites in under 5 milliseconds we're delivering on this view. We feel a steadfast responsibility to offer maximum uptime as standard rather than as a configurable option at an increased price point, continuing to make us the go-to technical and commercial choice for business-critical cloud hosting."

TeleData state that their multi-site cloud solution, CloudActiv, will be fully operational by Q2 2019, with all existing customers automatically benefiting from the solution within weeks of it being available.

