CleverTap and SonyLIV partner to improve user experience with video push notifications

- SonyLIV becomes the first OTT player in India to leverage this feature -

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, a leading mobile marketing platform, today announced that SonyLIV, one of India's leading premium OTT platforms, is leveraging its technology to bring the power of rich media to its push notifications, making them a first mover in the OTT space. SonyLIV's latest update will allow users to view video previews in push notifications, even on a locked screen. With deep linking that directs them to the appropriate content, SonyLIV aims to provide users with a seamless video viewing experience. The results have been exciting so far, with 3x higher click-through rates (CTR), increased session durations and higher than average view times.

By leveraging CleverTap's industry-first Psychographic Segmentation feature, SonyLIV is able to process millions of data points across its entire user base to determine predominant interests of the audience. SonyLIV establishes an effective match between the videos on the platform and each user's preferences by determining the users' propensity or affinity towards a specific category over others. Thus, each user receives contextual and relevant videos.

With CleverTap, SonyLIV gains user-level insights based on past and real-time in-app behavior. Using hyper-personalized, timely user engagement campaigns, SonyLIV is able to update users on the latest content added, inform them of live events, encourage paid subscriptions, and win back dormant users.

Uday Sodhi, Head - Digital Business, Sony Pictures Network India, stated, "SonyLIV is a pioneer in the OTT space and was the first VOD platform to be launched in India. At SonyLIV, we have been pushing the boundaries in the OTT space. Being able to promote the most relevant content at the right time to the right user, through video, is something we are excited about. With the rise in the use of iPhones and the ability to use rich media, we can make push notifications more intuitive, and each campaign more compelling to the end user. This will help us effectively engage our users, and deliver the best possible customer experience."

Sunil Thomas, CEO of CleverTap, said, "As OTT changes media consumption patterns from prime time to anytime, context and relevance is critical. We're excited to work with SonyLIV on their innovation roadmap to help them make content more accessible and relevant. With Psychographic Segmentation, some customers have seen conversions up to 5x higher versus sending non-contextual messages. With smart use of data-science and machine learning, we feel confident that SonyLIV can effectively create highly personalized, incredible experiences for customers."

About CleverTap

CleverTap helps consumer brands retain their users for life. It is a powerful mobile marketing solution that brings together user data from online and offline channels on one centralized platform. Every day, thousands of brands use CleverTap's machine learning models to create differentiated customer engagement strategies that help marketers drive omnichannel growth. Build valuable customer relationships using actionable, real-time insights that help create amazing customer experiences.

Over 8,000 global apps and websites, including Vodafone, Domino's Pizza, DC Comics, Go-Jek, Cleartrip, BookMyShow, and DealsPlus trust CleverTap to create experiences that drive higher user lifetime value. To see how businesses of all sizes are building more meaningful customer relationships, visit our customers page .

CleverTap operates out of San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Accel and Sequoia. To learn more, visit clevertap.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter .

About SonyLIV

SonyLIV is the first premium Video on demand (VOD) service by Sony Pictures Networks' (SPN) providing multi-screen engagement for users on all devices. Launched in January 2013, it enables users to discover 20 years of rich content from the network channels of Sony Pictures Networks' Pvt. Ltd. It also provides a rich array of movies, strong line-up of events across all sports, shows, music, product reviews.

With over 81.1 million app downloads so far, SonyLIV is the first amongst its competition to provide original exclusive premium content. As a true pioneer in its space, SonyLIV launched India's first-ever original show exclusively for the online platform. With LoveBytes, it became the country's first digital video-on-demand (VOD) platform to introduce an innovation of this nature. Streaming the biggest football tournament, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and making SonyLIV the most preferred online destination for football fans. SonyLIV also live streamed the India tour of South Africa, India tour of England and is all geared up for the India tour of Australia in November 2018.

SonyLIV has a wide array of English content with award winning shows like The Good Doctor, Mr. Mercedes, Damages, Counterpart and more. SonyLIV was recently chosen as Google Play's 'Most Entertaining App' for 2018. www.sonyliv.com

Press Contact

Ketan Pandit

PR for CleverTap

ketan@clevertap.com

Sneha Iyer

PR for SonyLIV

sneha.iyer@setindia.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/559274/CleverTap_Logo.jpg