Optics, Photonics and Micro Positioning Stages Drive Ultrasonic Motors Market, Finds Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The ultrasonic motors market is likely to expand at a steady CAGR, according to a new research study by Fact.MR. The global market for ultrasonic motors is segmented as per different ultrasonic motors type, end-use industry and by operating force/ torque. On the basis of type, the ultrasonic motors market is segmented as linear ultrasonic motors and rotary ultrasonic motors, which further segmented as standard, non-magnetic and vacuum type ultrasonic motors.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg )



On the basis of end-use industry, the ultrasonic motors market is further segmented into Micro Positioning Stages, Medical & Lab Automation Equipment, Automotive, Aerospace, Robotics & Factory Automation, Optics & Photonics, and Instrumentation. The micro positioning stages segment further includes application such as manufacturing process control, fiber-optic positioning, pick-and-place assembly, medical catheter placement, robotic positioning and pharmaceuticals handling.

Request For Sample Report-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2438

This report assesses trends, driving the growth of each Ultrasonic Motors market segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that prove substantially useful for other potential market entrants in the Ultrasonic Motors market.

The North America Ultrasonic Motors market, include country-level analysis for the U.S. and Canada. The U.S Ultrasonic Motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The non-magnetic ultrasonic motors segment enjoys dominant share by type. Latin America Ultrasonic Motors market includes country-level analysis for Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America. Latin America Ultrasonic Motors market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Europe Ultrasonic Motors market include country-level analysis for EU - 4 (Germany, Italy, France, Spain), UK, Benelux, Nordic, Eastern Europe and Rest of Europe. The positive outlook of Optics and Photonics followed robotics and factory automation industry is one of the key driver creating the demand for Ultrasonic Motors in Europe Ultrasonic Motors market. EU - 4 and Eastern Europe account for a significant market share in the Europe Ultrasonic Motors. The EU-4 Ultrasonic Motors market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period.

Browse Full Report on Ultrasonic Motors Market with TOC-https://www.factmr.com/report/2438/piezoelectric-motor-market

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan ultrasonic motors market includes country-level analysis of China, India, South Korea, ASEAN and Rest of APEJ. The APEJ ultrasonic motors market is projected to be the most remunerative geographic region wherein China and India are anticipated to create substantial incremental opportunity by the end of the forecast period in global ultrasonic motors market. The Japan is projected to create significant incremental opportunity over the forecast period owing to ever growing industrial automation in the country. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) ultrasonic motors market, include country-level analysis for GCC, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa and Rest of MEA. Ultrasonic Motors market in the GCC region is particularly driven by optics & photonics. The Middle East ultrasonic motors market is largely characterized by high imports from APEJ, Europe and North America. An overdependence on high-priced imports coupled with minimal domestic manufacturing can act as significant barriers to the growth of the MEA ultrasonic motors market. The low availability of labors in country may pose challenges to the domestic manufacturers of ultrasonic motors however, the group of countries is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period.

In this report, we have discussed individual strategies followed by leading ultrasonic motors manufacturers, in terms of enhancing their product portfolio, creating new marketing techniques, mergers and acquisitions. The 'Competitive Landscape' is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of prominent ultrasonic motors manufacturers.

Prominent players operating in the global market for Ultrasonic Motors, include Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH & Co. KG, Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG, Nanomotion Inc., PiezoMotor Uppsala AB, Nidec Corporation, Canon, Ricoh, Nikon, Olympus, Shinsei and others.

Ask Our Industry Expert for more Insights on Ultrasonic Motors Market -https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2438

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that's why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Rohit Bhisey

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com



Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Read Industry News at - https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/