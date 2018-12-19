Edinburgh (ots) - The Fortissimo Marketplace (https://www.fortissimo-project.eu/) is free to register, offers fast, on-demand and pay-per-use access to High Performance Computing (HPC) services. It matches service providers to users' requirements, handling set up, project management and billing. Such services remove the need to invest in HPC hardware and software leading to decreased costs and faster time to market particularly for small companies who would otherwise not be able to use HPC solutions.



Whilst HPC is available to large companies, the costs of owning and maintaining a suitable infrastructure are beyond the financial capabilities of SMEs and mid-caps. The Fortissimo Marketplace enables such companies to be globally competitive and more profitable through the use of simulation and "big data" services running on an HPC Cloud infrastructure in a cost-efficient way.



At the centre of the Fortissimo Project were 79 success stories documenting the use and benefits of Cloud-based HPC services for advanced simulation and data analytics. These have resulted in a set of commercially relevant services running on an HPC infrastructure provided by the project partners.



Two examples of successfully conducted and published success stories are:



- Simulation of additive manufacturing processes for the production of metal components (https://www.fortissimo-project.eu/experiments/804) Providing a cost-efficient forecasting tool that is able to predict the stress state of the final component, as well as the product deformation due to differential cooling during the manufacturing process.



- Cloud-based optimisation of a multi-body wave energy device (https://www.fortissimo-project.eu/experiments/810) Showing how the computationally intensive task of modelling waves can be done an effective and cost-efficient way.



Project Details



Duration: July 1st 2013 - December 31st 2018 Total Budget: 32.8 MEUR EU Contribution: 26 MEUR



For more information on the Fortissimo Marketplace contact: support@fortissimo-project.eu