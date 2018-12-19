The leading global provider of Enterprise Management Solutions, BOC Group, is pleased to share its recognition for its BPM suite ADONIS NP, in Gartner's latest Market Guide for Enterprise Business Process Analysis. Thereby, BOC Group continues its recognition from the October 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Architecture Tools reports for its EA suite ADOIT.

Tobias Rausch, ADONIS product manager comments: "We are happy about getting recognized by Gartner, for the second time now, in their recently published Market Guide for Enterprise Business Process Analysis report. We see our placement in this year's Market Guide as a testimony to our cutting-edge Business Process Analysis offering, and a validation that our strong focus on BPA is helping businesses in the digital transformation of their enterprise."

The Business Transformation Suite ADONIS NP is BOC Group's flagship product and Business Process Management and Analysis tool. This fully web-based state-of-the-art management suite takes the essence of BPM and extends it with leading methods and frameworks to enable today's organizations worldwide to manage the ever-changing complexity of the digital enterprise.

BOC Group recommends all interested parties to register for the 30-Day Free Trial to discover the full potential of its BPM suite ADONIS NP or to reach out for more details about the report.

Gartner "Market Guide for Enterprise Business Process Analysis" 19 November 2018: https://www.gartner.com/doc/3893566/market-guide-enterprise-business-process

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

ADONIS global customers include, among others, Airbus, Allianz, Emerson, Generali, Hilti, Rewe and Telefonica.

