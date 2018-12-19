Equiniti Group plc ("Equiniti"), the FTSE-listed share services and fintech company, is delighted to announce the expansion of its recently acquired proxy solicitation and corporate governance advisory business, Boudicca Proxy Consultants ("Boudicca").

The strategic addition of senior employees to its operations, development and corporate governance departments will accommodate increasing demand for its specialist services. The business clinched a record 110 client mandates in 2018, an increase of 35% since 2017.

The hires will also advance Boudicca's unique market offering which combines progressive proxy solicitation and contemporary corporate governance advisory services, the latter acting as a crucial differentiator for many clients.

Nick Laugier joins Boudicca as Director of Operations and Development and oversees an operational team of eight, ensuring client projects are delivered to the highest-quality standard. Nick has a decade of experience in the proxy solicitation sector, executing over 250 projects and is an expert in shareholder engagement.

Boudicca's capital market proxy solicitation is also strengthened by the arrival of Wilfred Louwsma as Head of Operations. Wilfred will work closely with Nick to lead the team and undertake operational innovations.

Sika Neckles joins Boudicca's ever-expanding specialist advisory unit as Corporate Governance Manager. She will be working with Jonathan Harker, Director of Stewardship, Adam Rose, Head of Corporate Governance Industry and Karoline Herms, who has been promoted to Principal Corporate Governance Officer and Chair of Boudicca's Women's Company Secretary Circle.

Sheryl Cuisia, Managing Director of Equiniti's proxy solicitation and corporate governance advisory business Boudicca Proxy, commented:

"We are delighted to be in a position to welcome Nick, Wilfred and Sika to Boudicca they are all highly respected professionals who will bring a wealth of experience to our already formidable roster."

"It is evident that Boudicca Proxy continues to attract and develop market leading talent within the shareholder engagement sector as we continually strive to improve the quality and breadth of our offering to differentiate the service we provide."

"The hires are especially important as they come in a pivotal growth phase for the business since we were acquired by Equiniti. This should turbo-charge our plans by improving access to the capital markets and as further validation of our industry expertise."

About Boudicca Proxy

A leader in the growing arena of investor communications, and based in London, Boudicca works to secure maximised proxy voting and participation in shareholder meetings and corporate transactions.

Boudicca has worked on 300 AGMs, EGMs and M&A transactions for clients in the UK, Europe, North America and cross-border since inception including some of the most complex proxy voting cases and corporate transactions and delivered a high rate of success.

About Equiniti

Equiniti Group plc is a FTSE-listed share services and fintech business, delivering technology-enabled solutions to some of the world's best-known brands and UK's largest public-sector organisations.

It is the UK's leading provider of share registration, employee share plans, and associated investor services, and also has market leading positions in pension administration and software, and employee benefit schemes.

Equiniti's services, which are delivered by over 5,000 employees, benefit 28 million people in the UK and 120 countries around the world.

