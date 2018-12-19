SpareBank 1 SMN: Savings programme - subscription period closed

In reference to public announcement dated 14 December 2018 regarding the savings programme in SpareBank 1 SMN. The subscription period is now closed.

773 employees have elected to participate in the programme and the total savings amount is NOK 15,078,000 for 2019 which means that 51 per cent of total employees in the bank and its subsidiaries are participating.

See public announcements dated 14 and 17 December 2018 to see participation from the primary insiders.

Trondheim, 19 December 2018

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

