Crown Equity Holdings, Inc.: Sprout Announces Plan in Preparation of U.S. Launch of Zero Energy Ready Homes to Meet Market Demand Following International Award Winning Project

October, 2018 meeting of the Urban Land Institute, presently with 40,000 members, and offices in Washington D.C., Hong Kong, London and Frankfurt, Sprout is receiving an increasing number of inquiries from developers wanting to build and develop communities of it's Sprout Zero Energy Ready homes throughout the U.S.

Rod Stambaugh, CEO of Sprout Tiny Homes, stated "Considering the level of additional interest, we are very pleased to have been preparing to meet the market's significant demand in both present orders and in preparation for future orders. We are grateful to have delivered to Aspen Ski Company 40 homes to date, generating approximately $4.8 million for Sprout and are in discussions with them to deliver additional units". As stated in a recent announcement, Aspen Ski Company was recently acknowledged with a prestigious award by the Urban Land Institute for homes built by Sprout. Starting in the coming weeks, we will be announcing the collaborations and initiatives that will help facilitate our ability to scale growth to a regional then national level.

Four of the initiatives include plans to; (i) develop a national training program and zero energy ready manufacturing facilities for sub-contractors and builders in order for Sprout to scale its capabilities to launch in multiple geographic regions, (ii) partner with a national network of licensed realtors in order to provide professional face-to-face representation for potential buyers throughout the U.S., (iii) develop a national education and awareness consumer program in order to accredit the health, financial and lifestyle benefits of living in a Sprout Zero Energy Ready home, and (iv) engage development of a blockchain to securely expedite transactions on a regional and national level as we expand within the multi-billion affordable housing market.

Sprout plans to elaborate on these and additional initiatives in upcoming announcements.

About Sprout Tiny Homes:

Sprout Tiny Homes is a leading designer, developer

and manufacturer of high-quality, zero energy ready homes with

chemical free interiors. Sprout homes are built with modern building practices including structural insulated panels resulting in stronger, greener and truer homes. Sprout focuses exclusively on building commercial grade tiny homes to satisfy the growing demand of affordable housing communities, employee housing, overnight

hotel / resort markets and homes for disabled and exceptional people. Using sustainable building materials where possible and pushing the boundaries of design and energy efficiency are key attributes of Sprout homes. We manufacture tiny homes on wheels up to 400 sq. ft. and homes on foundations up to 1700 sq. ft. of living space. For more information on the company, visit http://sprouttinyhomes.com. Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. - Made in the USA.

