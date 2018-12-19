Clear Leisure Plc - Results of General Meeting

19 December 2018

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure", or "the Company")

Result of General Meeting

Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) is pleased to announce that at a general meeting of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions as set out in the circular sent to shareholders, and in respect of the matters set out in the Company's announcement dated 5 December 2018, were approved.

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating / John Mackay

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0)7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. The Company has recently launched a joint venture initiative in the cryptocurrency mining sector. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk