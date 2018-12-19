Urban Airship Names Helen Yu as Senior Vice President of Customer Success

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 19, 2018today announced Helen Yu has joined its executive leadership team as its senior vice president of customer success. In this role, Yu will lead Urban Airship's global customer success team with responsibility for all post-sale customer relationships, including the delivery of all services provided to Urban Airship's customers. She will report directly to CEO and president Brett Caine.

Yu brings with her more than 20 years of experience in both traditional and SaaS-based businesses with a track record of transforming organizations. Most recently Yu was chief growth officer at Clinc, a company that makes artificial intelligence software for financial institutions, where she was responsible for their global sales, marketing, customer success and alliance partnerships. Prior to that, Helen was chief customer officer at Sprinklr, the social suite, where she led a customer success team of more than 500 people spanning more than 10 countries. At Marketo, Yu led its customer success organization as group vice president, achieving 28X services revenue growth and helping to grow Marketo Nation members by 10X. Earlier in her career, Yu led consulting practices at Adobe, Oracle and Hyperion for almost 15 years.

Yu is also known for her passion for growing talent and advancing women executives to the board room, and currently serves as an advisor and subject matter expert at Jebbit, the Athena Alliance, Andreessen Horowitz and OpenView.

"Helen's incredible depth of experience in building and leading world-class customer success organizations are of tremendous value to Urban Airship and our customers," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Urban Airship. "As the newest member of our executive leadership team, Helen's track record in intelligent growth strategies, operational excellence and developing talent will provide benefit well beyond the teams she leads and the customers they serve."

"With an impressive client roster of world-leading brands and proven ability to deeply integrate into their businesses, Urban Airship is on a trajectory to be the first place companies turn to globally as they embark on digital customer experience transformations," said Helen Yu, SVP of customer success, Urban Airship. "I look forward to scaling our incredibly talented customer success teams and services offerings to ensure all clients have the expertise, support and technical resources to achieve their goals and generate greater value."

About Urban Airship

Urban Airship is trusted by thousands of businesses to drive growth with digital customer engagement. Every day, marketers and developers depend on Urban Airship to deliver billions of personalized, interactive notifications that inspire interest and drive action across all digital channels. Urban Airship is used by many of the world's most admired companies, including Adidas, Alaska Airlines, The Home Depot, NBCUniversal, Sky Plc and Zillow.



