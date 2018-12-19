Regulatory News:

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), "The 3DEXPERIENCE Company," announces its decision to increase, by 5,000,000 euros, the resources of the liquidity agreement entered into with Oddo BHF SCA1, therefore raising such resources from 15,000,000 euros to 20,000,000 euros.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

___________________________

1 Liquidity agreement initially entered into with Oddo Corporate Finance and transferred by way of universal transfer of assets (transmission universelle de patrimoine) with effect as of March 1st, 2016, to Oddo et Cie. Oddo et Cie changed its name to Oddo BHF SCA on June 8, 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181219005050/en/

Contacts:

François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez

+33 1 6162 6924