Polycom Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for its Next-generation Enterprise Communication Endpoints

Polycom receives the 2018 Latin American Product Leadership Award for its full range of audio conferencing endpoints and its immersive Video-as-a-Service solutions

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Latin American enterprise communications endpoints market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Polycom, a part of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT), with the 2018 Latin American Product Leadership Award for its comprehensive suite of advanced audio conferencing solutions. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed products with innovative features and functionality that are gaining rapid market acceptance, and who create solutions that drive differentiation and sustainable growth. Polycom's expansive portfolio of solutions, which includes the Polycom Trio 8500 series, boasts sophisticated sound quality with its HD Voice and Polycom Acoustic Clarity technologies that combine full duplex, echo cancellation, and noise reduction with advanced voice processing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/800072/Polycom_Award.jpg

"Polycom's Trio series possesses superior integration capabilities and can be simultaneously deployed on communications platforms from more than 18 vendors, including the Open SIP, UC, and Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) ecosystems of companies such as Blue Jeans and Zoom," said Juan Manuel Gonzalez, Research Director, Frost & Sullivan. "Polycom Trio Conference Phones support hybrid registration which means that customers can choose from different leading UC platforms and Trio will support it. Customers will be able to register multiple platforms simultaneously giving them the freedom to choose different platforms for their meetings without the hassle of changing the setting prior each meeting; they can just click-to-call."

Polycom is a leader not only in the tabletop audio conferencing endpoints space, but in the open SIP desktop phone market. In August 2018, Polycom introduced an updated line of the VVX Series Business IP Phones with four models. These phones, are feature-rich as well as affordable, can support the broadest set of Open SIP software features, and integrate with more than 60 call control platforms worldwide. The VVX x50 Series Obi Edition desktop phones are the latest release in the series, available for IT service providers partners to deliver to small to medium size businesses, offering flexibility and customization features at an affordable price.

"Over the last couple of years, Polycom has invigorated its product portfolio by launching new products to improve user experience, strengthening its capabilities in video content management, and expanding its ecosystem of partnerships," noted Juan Manuel Gonzalez. "For its commitment to widening the conferencing and collaboration options for customers and its forward-looking innovations, Frost & Sullivan is proud to present Polycom with the 2018 Latin American Product Leadership Award."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Plantronics

Plantronics is an audio pioneer and a leader in the communications industry. Plantronics technology creates rich, natural, people-first audio and collaboration experiences so good ideas can be shared and heard-wherever, whenever and however they happen. The company's portfolio of integrated communications and collaboration solutions spans headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services. Our solutions are used worldwide by consumers and businesses alike and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information visit plantronics.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Frost & Sullivan Media Contact:

Estefany Ariza

P: 210.477.8469

F: 210.348.1003

E: estefany.ariza@frost.com

Plantronics Media Contact:

Jim Cullinan

VP, Corporate Communications

+1 (408) 586-3920